Diwali has come early for India courtesy Virat Kohli. The former India captain made a well-crafted 82 runs to take India to victory in the first India Vs Pakistan Match of the T20 World Cup. The whole of India is celebrating King Kohli who delivered when the team needed him the most. The match was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in front of thousands of fans from both the countries. shared the moments on her Instagram saying that Vamika could not make out why her mom was shouting and screaming all over the room. In the pic, we can see Vamika close to the TV to take a look at her dad, Virat Kohli.

The actress wrote a long caption for her darling husband. As we know, Virat Kohli's form had been bad during the IPL. He faced criticism from all quarters. This is also a moral victory for Kohli who has been trolled, criticized and belittled despite his contribution to Indian cricket. In the caption she refers to her husband as a beauty, and says he brought joy to millions on the eve of Diwali. Referring to her love as a wonderful man, she says his determination is worth learning from. We can see Vamika near the TV. The actress says when she grows up she will understand how her dad fought a terribly lean phase to deliver such a scintillating performance.

Anushka Sharma is now busy with her movie Chakda Xpress. The actress plays the lead role in the biopic of Jhulan Goswami. The lady got back to her gym regime after almost six months of maternity leave. Vamika her daughter turned one in January 2022. The star couple are protective about her.