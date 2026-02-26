VIROSH Wedding LIVE Update: Soon-to-be-bride Rashmika Mandanna's SURPRISES Vijay Deverakonda; grooves to THIS Pushpa 2 song during...

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will tie the knot in Udaipur today. On March 4, there will be a lavish reception in Hyderabad. Read on to stay updated on ViRosh wedding.

ViRosh Wedding LIVE: The wedding celebrations for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are underway at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. The pair has reportedly kept the four days of celebrations completely secret, inviting only close friends and family to attend. The bride-to-be's dedication to her lover was the most memorable of the several large-scale performances during the sangeet ceremony, which took place on Tuesday night in front of their close-knit guests ahead of their February 26 wedding. According to News18, she reportedly danced to Angaaron throughout the festivities.

Rashmika performs on Angaaron song during Sangeet

The song was made available in 2024 as a part of the movie Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun. Rashmika Mandanna played the lead female character in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Angaaron, which went viral upon its debut, has now made its way to the couple's wedding. According to reports, on February 24, the actress performed it for her future husband during their sangeet.

ViRosh arrives hand-in-hand at their sangeet

According to earlier reports, Vijay Deverakonda's mother gave his future daughter-in-law traditional ancestral bangles during this particular sangeet. According to reports, the pair arrived at the celebration hand in hand as pictures of them were displayed on large banners and posters.

ViRosh wedding date and guest list

On February 26, 2026, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will tie the knot in Udaipur. On March 4, 2026, there will be a lavish reception in Hyderabad. Directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker are among the few members of the industry who have been seen at the wedding so far. Stylist Shravya Varma, actress Ashika Ranganath, and actress Eesha Rebba were also seen arriving at the venue.

In a statement to their fans this weekend, the pair revealed their intention to be married and verified their couple name, VIROSH, after years of keeping their relationship a secret.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more