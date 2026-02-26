VIROSH Wedding LIVE updates: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's nuptials BEGIN, couple ties the knot

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur today. The actors will have two wedding ceremonies, of which the Telegu-style ceremony has already begun. The Kodava-style wedding is scheduled to take place at 4 PM.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s traditional Andhra wedding ceremony is currently underway at the ITC Mementos hotel in Udaipur, according to the latest media reports. Rashmika Mandanna's family symbolically kicked off the wedding ceremonies on Thursday morning by giving Vijay coconuts and betel leaves, according to the most recent report from India Forums.

Meanwhile, Milagro Movies shared via X, “Hero vijaydeverakonda & rashmikamandanna officially tied the knot on 10.10 virosh.”

Rashmika-Vjay thanked fans for...

Despite dating for 7-8 years, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda just recently made their romance public. They have featured together in movies like Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). In a note on Sunday night, they expressed gratitude to their fans and followers for their unwavering support and stated that they would like to call their union "The Wedding of Virosh" in honour of the nickname that fans had given them.

VIROSH Premiere League

Vijay and Rashmika posted photos that appeared to show them playing a pleasant game of cricket with friends on the hotel grounds, which they called the "VIROSH Premier League." Also, Rashmika posted a picture of the pre-wedding meal preparations, which included a dining table adorned with white flowers and pink tulips.

Fans congratulate newlyweds

A fan responded to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's nuptials on X. “Geetha finally found her Govindam Vijay and Rashmika made it official at 10:10 AM today. Eight years in the making, and the “ViRosh” era has officially begun. vijaydeverakonda rashmikamandanna virosh viroshpremierleague.”

A fan @kumkum___13 shared her wishes for ViRosh D-day via X and wrote, “Finally the most awaited day is here 26-02-2026 Sending endless love, happiness, and beautiful blessings to @iamRashmika and @TheDeverakonda May this new journey be filled with laughter, understanding, success, and forever togetherness. theweddingofvirosh virosh.”

Rashmika-Vijay wedding guests

Kalyani Priyadarshan, star of Lokah, is also in Udaipur for Rashmika Mandanna's wedding. She posted a number of her own pictures from the couple's pre-wedding events.

