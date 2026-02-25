VIROSH Wedding Update: Vijay Deverakonda's mother gifts THIS to Rashmika Mandanna; guest list includes...

Rashmika and Vijay's sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday, February 24. They prepared for the musical evening at the ITC Mementos hotel in Udaipur after playing a good game of cricket. Read on to know all the updates regarding VIROSH's wedding.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Update: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda formally announced their nuptials last week, referring to it as "VIROSH," confirming what fans had been eagerly anticipating for a long time. The two took separate flights to Udaipur shortly after the announcement, where they will marry on February 26. The wedding is only a day away, but the celebrations are already well underway, and friends are starting to show up to wish the pair a happy wedding.

What did Vijay's mother gift Rashmika?

According to reports, the couple's sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday. They prepared for the musical evening at the ITC Mementos hotel in Udaipur after playing a good game of cricket. In line with family custom, Vijay's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, gave Rashmika ancestral bangles as part of the ceremony, according to a report by India Today that quoted a source close to the couple.

VIROSH sangeet video goes viral

The sangeet ceremony's leaked video has also gone viral on social media, where fans have gone crazy by the decor, which is full of adorable photos of Rashmika and Vijay taken over the years.

Couple plans 2 wedding ceremonies?

According to reports, the two celebrities would honour their Telugu and Kodava traditions by getting married in two separate ceremonies.

According to India Today, Vijay Deverakonda's ancestry would be represented by their first wedding ceremony, which will adhere to traditional Telugu Hindu customs. The ceremony in question is set for the morning of February 26. Later in the evening, Rashmika Mandanna's roots would be celebrated with a Kodava ritual.

Vijay-Rashmika wedding guest list

Several guests have already reached the City of Lakes. Actor Eesha Rebba and director Tharun Bhascker, who collaborated with Vijay in Pelli Choopulu, were seen arriving together on Tuesday. The couple's close friend and stylist, Shravya Varma, was spotted there.

Director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who most recently directed Rashmika in The Girlfriend, and actor Ashika Ranganath also attended the festivities. Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Neeta Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Ambani were among the Ambani family members who arrived in Udaipur before the wedding.

