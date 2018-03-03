Vishal and Samantha Akkineni's Irumbu Thirai cleared with U certificate

Actor Vishal's upcoming film Irumbu Thirai has been cleared with an U certificate by the Censor Board. Produced under Vishal's home banner Vishal Film Factory and directed by Mithran, the film also stars Samantha Akkineni, who plays Vishal's love interest in the film. 'Action King' Arjun also features in the film as an antagonist. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Samantha Akkineni became the first-ever south Indian to achieve THIS feat at the box office?

Vishal took to his Twitter account to announce the news. He also treated fans with a brand new poster of the film while doing so. Check out his post right here:

At the teaser launch of Irumbu Thirai, Samantha had said that this will be Vishal's best film. "Mithran may be a debutant filmmaker, but his work speaks a lot. Every footage, promo, and the poster of the film looks original. I've hardly worked with new directors, but I'm very happy to have made this decision. He gave the entire team a lot of confidence right from the first day. He's already a successful director in my head," she said.

While Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film, George C Williams will handle the cinematography. Irumbu Thirai is Yuvan Shankar Raja's 125th film as a composer. This is the first time that Vishal and Samantha have collaborated for a film.

Irumbu Thirai talks about identity and information theft in the modern age. The film was set to release on Pongal 2018, but it has been pushed due to undisclosed reasons. Vishal has officially confirmed that this action entertainer will hit the theatres on March 29.