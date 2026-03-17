Vishwanath And Sons teaser X review: Why is Venky Atluri's film featuring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju WINNING hearts?

Vishwanath and Sons teaser: The Tamil-language film featuring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in key roles has been directed by Venky Atluri.

Vishwanath and Sons teaser: The teaser of Vishwanath and Sons was released by the makers on March 17, and it helps the viewers get the first glimpse of what is being referred to as the biggest family drama of 2026. Even though the teaser - which is edited for the duration of one minute and 44 seconds - is impactful and gripping, and also good enough to answer all questions that the viewers may have. Interestingly, it also raises some pertinent questions. For the unversed, Vishwanath and Sons is Venky Atluri’s Tamil directorial debut. And to enter Tamil cinema with Suriya as the lead is quite a big step.

What is the plot of Vishwanath and Sons?

The film revolves around Suriya, who essays the role of a pistol-shooting champion, Sanjay Vishwanath. Currently on his 40s, Suriya now plans to make a proper comeback. But his life changes when Maddy (Mamitha) - a young woman in her 20s - enters his life. Sanjay soon becomes her mentor, and they both fall for each other. While Sanjay is affected by the age gap, Maddy isn't. The teaser closes with Sanjay along with a toddler. Is he a father? Will he let Maddy enter in his life? These are some questions the movie will answer.

What have fans been saying about Vishwanath And Sons teaser?

The teaser went viral within minutes of its release. Fans were quick to flood social media with their reactions and excitement. One comment read, "Finally a top hero doing a proper age diff love story. Really appreciate you for always taking risk. Hope the movie will do good. Loved the teaser." Another X user posted, "Yes! You are right 'Every love story doesn't start at the beginning' but at the same time 'Every love story does also end at the end' chapter of individual life teaser was amazing especially the dialogue of @realradikaa. Mr #VishwanathAndSons huge success. Interesting movie!!" Another fan called the teaser 'super classic'. His post read, "Super classic teaser cut.

GVP's music is good. B2B promising films. Waiting for #Karuppu & #VAS".

Few other viral posts read, "Love You SIR. It looks very Fresh. Do alternatively with Telugu Directors", "There is something about #MamithaBaiju & Car Scenes", "After long gap Lovey surya bro. Hearty congratulations for your upcoming massive family entertainment" and "#GVP back to love mode peak! Visuals are great. That "Alaiyae... " & track in background sounds so good.. Can't wait more for that song!"

Know more about Vishwanath and Sons

The film has been produced under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It has been presented by Srikara Studios. The film's shoot has finished, and it is currently in post-production stage. The film will hut theatres worldwide in July 2026. The film has won several hearts on social media because of its unique theme and its treatment. It brings back Suriya to the emotional, relationship-focused storytelling, an aspect which had defined finest phases of his career.

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