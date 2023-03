Amrita Rao was part of some of the most successful Bollywood films. She played the lead in films like Ishq Vishq, Vivaah, Main Hoon Na, Masti and many more. The actress then took a break for almost five years from films and marked her return with the film Thackeray. Recently, she was in the headlines as she released her book named 'Couple of Things' along with her husband RJ Anmol. She has candidly written about her professional career, politics in Bollywood and much more. Recently, it got revealed that she wrote about a certain someone with name starting with the alphabet 'K' harbouring negativity about her. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Nora Fatehi: Bollywood stars who SLAPPED other celebrities in rage

As reported by Etimes, Amrita Rao has written about a tarot card reader warning her about a certain someone with alphabet K being negative about her. She revealed that when she was in Australia shooting for her film Victory, she asked a local production controller to take her to a tarot card reader. She then met a tarot card reader who spoke about her two upcoming films not doing well at the box office. Then she warned her about a woman with name starting with the alphabet K being negative towards her. The Tarot card reader had also predicted her love life and she says it turned out to be true.

In another chapter, actress has penned about a magazine cover shoot that was realigned by a certain someone. She wrote in her book, "My journey was different though. For example, despite the epic films in my kitty, the topmost coveted film magazines never approached me for a cover shoot." She then explained how after winning an award a photoshoot took place in which she and were in the center. But when the photo cover was released, she was put in the background. She said that she got to know from a journalist friend that a superstar actress got the photo realigned.