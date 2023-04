Vivek Agnihotri strongly puts his view on entertainment, social, or political subjects. The filmmaker is known for his unfiltered mouth and doesn’t shy away from making his thoughts public. He recently advocated same sex marriage on Twitter stating it is a need and right. The director opines that same-sex marriages should get social acceptance. Vievk Agnihotri voiced against Supreme Court’s statement that same sex marriage is an urban elitist concept. Also Read - Karan Johar gets all cryptic about 'ilzaam' amidst backlash over sabotaging Anushka Sharma career video; says, 'Hum jhunkne walon mein se nahi'

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet came a day after the Supreme Court was urged by Centre to dismiss the batch of petitions highlighting that issues should be left to the wisdom of the elected representatives of the people. Centre states that same-sex marriage is an urban elitist concept which has been removed from social ethos of the country. And this will create a new institution if same sex marriage will be extended beyond heterosexual unions.

Vivek Agnihotri backs same sex marriage

The Kashmir Files director reacted to the petition arguing how same sex marriage is not an urban elitist concept. claims it is a human need. He says the petition is drafted by government elites who apparently never visited small towns & villages in India. Or Mumbai locals for that matter. He further added that same-sex marriage is a need and a right and not a concept. He thinks same-sex marriage should be considered normal, not a crime in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilisation like .

NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right.

And in a progressive,… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 18, 2023

too supported same-sex marriage. He took to his official Twitter handle sharing a still from his episode of Modern Love: Mumbai. The particular episode directed by Mehta featured Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar as a couple. The filmmaker wrote, "Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same sex marriages."

On April 18, the Supreme Court will hear centre’s application seeking their views on same-sex marriages. The Constitution bench comprises DY Chandrachud (Chief Justice of India), Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli.