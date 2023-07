Director Vivek Agnihotri, renowned for his work on The Kashmir Files, has subtly taken a dig at Prabhas for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Om Raut's Adipurush, a film that faced considerable criticism for allegedly distorting the Hindu epic, Ramayan. Reflecting on the film's failure and the controversy it generated, Vivek believes that when filmmakers create projects they don't genuinely believe in, merely following popular trends, they are bound to go wrong, especially when dealing with stories of faith. Also Read - Prabhas’ kind gesture towards Salaar crew is winning Internet, fans call him 'pure soul', 'king'

He emphasizes that crafting stories of faith requires either complete belief in the subject matter or deep historical knowledge to resonate with the Indian audience. Without explicitly naming anyone, Vivek indirectly targets filmmakers who might cast stars in Ramayan-based films. Notably, Nitesh Tiwari is currently working on a screen adaptation of the Hindu epic, with rumors suggesting Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might play the lead roles of Sita and Ram, respectively. Also Read - Is Prabhas’ Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran directing his next? Here’s the truth [exclusive]

Vivek further highlights the enduring nature of certain elements that hold significance over thousands of years. He asserts that nothing endures for so long without reason, and portraying oneself as a god on screen doesn't make it so in reality. He cautions against presenting nonsensical actions with loud sounds and elevating non-actors as big stars, underestimating the audience's intelligence. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan talks about one thing that Indian films should borrow from Hollywood

Trending Now

His comments on social media previously criticized the promotion of extreme violence and nonsensical cinema, hinting at the need for authenticity and sensitivity when dealing with subjects of deep cultural and religious importance in Indian cinema.

On the work front, Prabhas' Salaar is slated for release on September 28 and is directed by Prashanth Neel. Besides Salaar, he has Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin. This film has Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. Both Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD will be released in two parts.