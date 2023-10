Vivid Agnihotri, who claims to make films on real life incidents and The Kashmir Files is the classic example, has shared his tie-breakers for Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster releases by calling them superficial. In an interview, The Vaccine War filmmaker mentioned that he watched Pathaan and Jawan and found them very superficial. Vivek Agnihotri's who's latest release The Vaccine War turned out to be the biggest disappointment at the box office in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan mentioned how he feels Shah Rukh Khan can do better. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore dancing to the beats of BTS maknae Jungkook's 3D is the collab you never imagined [Watch Video]

Vivek said," I think his recent films are very superficial. He can do far better than that. Haan jo bhi aai hai unke films (whichever films have been released recently). Those that I have watched, I found very superficial. They are okay at the level of an action film, but to present them as a standard of filmmaking and say that this is the end of show business, I don't agree with that. Then I think it's sycophancy. I have a problem with that."

Vivek Agnihotri often targets superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and last time he blamed him by claiming that the Jawan star is responsible for destroying Bollywood. "But, I don't like the politics of Shah Rukh Khan. I think they are responsible for destroying a great institution like Bollywood. They have destroyed everything in Bollywood. Now, it's only PRs, hype, glamour and stardom… anything which is not stardom is not accepted. That's my problem." Throughout these allegations, Shah Rukh Khan has maintained a dignified silence.

600Cr India Nett Done ✅✅✅#Jawan Become The First Hindi Movie To Cross 600cr Nett ?? Still Going Strong ??

Day 25 - 8.5cr (est) Hindi Total Hindi Nett - 547-548cr ??

Dubbed Version - 56cr

Total India Nett - 604cr ??? Still Believe It Will Cross 600cr Hindi Nett? pic.twitter.com/3ytmkRFhXV — ????? ?? (@LastSRKian) October 1, 2023

Talking about the box office collection of Jawan, it has made 600 crores at the box office on the 25th day of its release, and The Vaccine War has been swiped by Jawan toofan and only collected 3 crore at the box office so far. The film is based on the COVID war of the individuals and how the Indian scientists made it possible by making a vaccination to fight the deadly disease and make India COVID-free.