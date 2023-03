Following Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation on why she chose to pursue a career in the West. Recently, desi girl PC made a shocking revelation of why she left Bollywood and moved abroad to build a successful career in Hollywood. In a new interview, the global star disclosed that she was cornered in the Hindi film industry and was not receiving good offers. She chose to change her path after facing poor politics. Vivek Agnihotri praised her for creating her own universe of success. Also Read - Oscars 2023: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts on RRR song Naatu Naatu win

Priyanka Chopra made her big in Hollywood after she starred in the 2015 television series Quantico. But before that, she tried to become an international music artist with songs like In My City and Exotic. However, over time she focused on her acting career and received success. She recently opened up on why decided to take the big step of making a career in a different industry than struggling in Bollywood. Surprisingly people from Bollywood like and showered love and lauded her. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 complete winners list: The Kashmir Files, RRR, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor win big

The Kashmir Files director called PC a real-life star as he lauded her for taking the big step of moving out of Bollywood. Agnihotri retweeted Hindustan Time’s tweet and wrote, “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real-life stars.” Also Read - Anupam Kher gives out a stern response to Prakash Raj for calling The Kashmir Files a 'nonsense film'; says, 'Apni aukaat ki...'

When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars. https://t.co/TArOEtzwPY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 28, 2023

For the first time, raised the curtain from her Bollywood exit. In a recent interview with Dax Shepherd the actress revealed that she was cornered in Bollywood and was bullied. She had people not casting her and had beef with people. The actress was tired of politics and wanted a break from it as she is not at playing such dirty games on the work field.

However, Priyanka Chopra didn’t break ties with Bollywood and is still connected with people in the industry. She also has a Hindi project in the pipeline. After appearing in Love Again and Russo Brothers Citadel this year she will feature in Farahan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The road trip movie will also star and alongside the actress. The movie is expected to go on floors this year.