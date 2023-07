The Manipur video has left people in shock. The riots between the two communities led to a horrifying incident where two women were stripped and paraded naked. Reportedly, one of the women was gang-raped too. As the video made its way to the internet, netizens are expressing shock and disbelief. Even quite a few celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to react to the video and demand justice. From Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood to Priyanka Chopra - a lot of celebs reacted to the disturbing video and expressed concern. Amidst this, The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri was asked by a netizen to make a film on Manipur Violence. Here's how he reacted. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Unreported: Vivek Agnihotri returns with a more ‘vulgar truth’ on Kashmir Genocide of Hindus in the latest documentary

Vivek Agnihotri thanked the netizen for showing trust in him but also questioned whether he should be the only one making such films. He sarcastically also added, "Tumhari ‘Team India’ mein koi ‘man enough’ filmmaker nahin hai kya?" This started with the netizen reacting to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet about Indian Judiciary's stand on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. Also Read - Salaar: Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Prabhas star; pens 'In such a violent world...'

Check out Vivek Agnihotri's tweet below:

Thanks for having so much faith in me. Par saari films mujhse hi banwaoge kya yaar? Tumhari ‘Team India’ mein koi ‘man enough’ filmmaker nahin hai kya? https://t.co/35U9FMf32G — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 21, 2023

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri released the trailer of web series The Kashmir Files Unreported. It is a Zee 5 series that has people sharing their stories from Kashmir and demanding Justice. It appears to be another heartwrenching tale of Kashmiri Hindu's sharing their stories. Also Read - Salaar: Will Prabhas, Prashanth Neel actioner clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War?

Trending Now

Check out the trailer of The Kashmir Files Unreported below:

PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry. Only on @ZEE5India… pic.twitter.com/DgGlnzSKwA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 19, 2023

The Kashmir Files that released in 2022 turned out to be a massive success at the box office. The film was about the ouster of the Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. It starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and many more.