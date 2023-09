The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is back with another inspiring story on the big screen. Yes, we are talking about the much-awaited The Vaccine War. The film is based on India’s fight against COVID-19 and the way the medical department worked to bring out the vaccine for this deadly virus. The film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and others in important roles. Also Read - The Vaccine War: Song from Vivek Agnihotri's new movie creates history, performed live at Times Square

But Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi gear up for the next new movie, The Kashmir Files is still making news. While it created a stir at the box office, it also faced a lot of criticism. Most recently being from veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who spoke about The Kashmir Files and how it is not good for the audience.

Recently, he spoke about films like The Kashmir Files, Gadar 2, The Kerala Story being harmful for the people because it has a lot of jingoism. Speaking about it to BollywoodLife exclusively, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “I don’t know. I think it is for him to decide which is a good film, which is a bad film. I am sure he likes those kind of films which are always criticizing India. Some people are frustrated in life. They always believe in negative news, negative things so I don’t know what Naseer bhai likes. I have been a fan of his acting and had casted him in The Tashkent Files also. But of late he says these kind of things, maybe he has grown too old or maybe he is very frustrated in life.”

The filmmaker also lamented about how people are not able to accept the facts. “I don’t know what is his problem with The Kashmir Files. If he says there was no genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir then I will understand otherwise I don’t know why he wants to cover up the genocide. He is an intelligent man, he does not sound like a genocide denier. If he is a genocide denier then I have no words to say,” Vivek added.

Recently, The Kashmir Files bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for the Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is now looking ahead for his new movie The Vaccine War which is set to release in the theatres on September 28 and bring out some stark realities of the times we live in. Meanwhile, you can watch The Kashmir Files and The Kashmir Files unreported on Zee5.