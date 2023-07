Film director Om Raut’s Adipurush turned out to be a box office failure. Despite having a star-studded cast (Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan), the film’s inappropriate depiction of the Ramayana epic, below-par dialogues, and sub-standard VFX, ticked off all the wrong boxes at the theaters. Renowned filmmakers and celebrities even asked for a ban on the film. Now, director Vivek Agnihotri, known for his controversial film The Kashmir Files has shared his thoughts on the Adipurush debacle. Apart from pointing out faults in the film and blaming the makers, Vivek Agnitori presumably took a sly dig at Prabhas as well. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to a netizen asking him to make a film on Manipur violence, says, 'Sari films mujhse hi...'

Vivek Agnihotri on Adipurush

In an interaction with ETimes, Vivek Agnihotri opined that if makers of a film lack proper conviction, faith, and belief in stories pertaining to mythology and religion, that film is bound to become a disaster, which happened with Prabhas' Adipurush. He also added the importance of research and being well-adept in these sensitive subjects before jumping in to make a film.

Vivek Agnihotri finds fault in Adipurush

Without biting back his words Vivek Agnihotri said, "When you make something you don't believe in, just because aajkal yeh chal raha hai (only because it is trending), you are definitely going to go wrong. When you pick up stories of faith, either you yourself should have 100% conviction or you should be well versed in the subject like a historian, but unfortunately, no one does that in India."

Vivek Agnihotri on actors playing God

Vivek Agnihotri added that the audience would not believe an actor is suitable to essay the role of God if their actions in real life are erratic and disorderly. “If someone comes on screen and says, Hey I'm God, it doesn't make you God. If you are being driven home drunk every night, you cannot turn around tomorrow and say I'm God, believe me. Nobody is going to believe that. People are not idiots,” he said. Whether or not the filmmaker was taking a jibe at Prabhas, remains unclear from his statement.

Vivek Agnihotri work front

Vivek Agnihotri has a couple of projects lined up in his kitty. The director is coming with a new web series, titled The Kashmir Files Unreported, which will document the story of real-life survivors, victims, and witnesses of the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. The filmmaker is also geared up for the release of The Vaccine War, a film based on the relentless efforts of scientists to come up with a Covid-19 vaccine.