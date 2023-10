69th National Film Awards: Vivek Agnihotri, who won big for The Kashmir Files, shared inside pictures of the celebration after receiving the award with every winner. But what was noticed was how smartly he cropped Karan Johar from the frame, who won the award for his production film Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Karan Johar's half-cropped picture came to light on Vivek Agnihotri's celebration post, and netizens say that the feud between both filmmakers is still on. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri once again attacks Shah Rukh Khan, calls his new movies Pathaan, Jawan 'superficial'

Vivek Agnihotri often targets Karan Johar over his elitism and has made it appear that he doesn't like his way of working. And time and again, he has made it evident that he dislikes Karan Johar, and cropping him in these pictures is no shock to fans.

Vivek Agnihotri demeans Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's cinema

In one of his interviews, Vivek openly claimed he doesn't like the kind of cinema KJo and SRK make. "After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar—not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah—the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's cinema, which has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories". Vivek Agnihotri was slammed by the internet after this remark, and they called him the male version of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Karan Johar who is often the soft target gives a damn about judgments as she knows his wok is been acknowledged and this video is a slap to his haters.

Congratulations to team 'Shershah' & Karan Johar for bagging the Special Jury Award for bringing to life the heroism of one of the most courageous sons of India, Captain Vikram Batra. His story will continue to inspire our youth.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/0IHkPEWEzX — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 17, 2023

The picture shared by Vivek Agnihotri is cropped, and he has only kept the people he likes and captioned his post on Twitter, hailing women's empowerment. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.