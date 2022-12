Vivek Agnihotri took a dark dig at the Besharam Rang Song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. A couple of hours ago, he shared a video in which there was a girl performing a skit on how a young girl is abused in the world of Entertainment. The video has been going viral and a lot of people have reacted to the same. A lot of netizens were reminding Vivek Agnihotri of his old film Hate Story. Vivek has responded to a netizen who shared the interview from the same. Also Read - KRK takes an indirect dig at Deepika Padukone; shares a video of a young girl talking about obscenity in Bollywood

Netizens share Vivek Agnihotri's old interview from Hate Story promotions

A netizen by the name of Mohammad Zubair shared an old video, an interview of the filmmaker from the promotions of Hate Story. The film was directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by . In the interview, Vivek is seen talking about how an artiste cannot be called a complete artist he has not done erotica. He talked about celebrating women's bodies and called it an art form. The netizen tagged Vivek and asked him to recall. He also put a disclaimer saying that hypocrites should not watch it.

Watch the old video interview of Vivek Agnihotri about Hate Story here:

Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to the netizen

Vivek Agnihotri responded to the netizen and said that he comes from an ever-changing, ever-evolving progressive faith. He claimed that once he understood what was wrong with Bollywood, he changed. He also took a jibe at the one who shared the video and said that he won't understand.

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri shared a video against Bollywood. He gave a warning saying that one should not watch the video if they are secular. In the video, we see a young girl being awestruck by the film industry. However, later, she learns the brutal truth about the industry as well. A lot of netizens called him out for the video. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer song Besharam Rang from Pathaan has been called out because Deepika wore an orange outfit in it.