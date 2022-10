Vivek Agnihotri is not the man to mince his words when talking about Bollywood, the films of big stars or even the big stars for that matter. He has been very vocal about how Bollywood is not doing well because of the lack of good content films. Recently, Vivek took to his Twitter handle and took another dig at Bollywood and its films while he praised small-budget films like Kantara and more from the South. Yes, you read that right. Vivek has yet again come straight to the point and brutally at that.

Vivek Agnihotri takes at a jibe at Bollywood

It has been observed that of late, Bollywood is facing the burnt for poor content. Films have been made on big budgets and the return on the investment has been a disaster as films except for a select few have not been able to perform at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri took a jibe at such films saying that this year films like The Kashmir Files, Kartikeya 2, Kantara and other films have given more than what their budget had been.

Vivek Agnihotri gave an example of these films and said that all of these films had a budget of less than Rs 75 crore. And these four films have managed to earn Rs 800 crore at the box office approximately. He adds, "Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple maths and learn?" Vivek's statement is a big buzz in Entertainment News.

Check Vivek Agnihotri's tweet here:

Vivek Agnihotri praises Kantara

Of late, Kantara has been winning hearts. The Rishab Shetty starrer film is an action-thriller film with a folklore twist. Rishab also serves as the writer and the director of Kantara which is heaping praises from across the country. Vivek said that he never saw a film like Kantraw which is full of art and folklore. He called watching the film a novel experience and revealed enjoying the climax of the film a lot.