Karan Johar is facing the brunt of criticism on social media over his confession of wanting to kill Anushka Sharma's career. The Kashmir Files directors Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani are strongly slamming the filmmaker for his nasty comments and claiming that his husband is only meant to make and break someone else's career. Karan Johar can be seen in this video talking about how he didn't want Aditya Chopra to cast her in the film and that he was sabotaging her career, while Anushka is seen sitting beside him. Vivek Agnihotri, who has always maintained the fact that there is a campaign in Bollywood against outsiders, took to Twitter and slammed KJo. He shared the video on his Twitter account and wrote, " Someone's only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it's because of some people's dirty 'backroom' politics against talented outsiders.".

While Apurva Asrani, who recently hailed for finally speaking about being ganged up and expressed his happiness that she didn't end up there, and too lashed out at Karan Johar for casually speaking about someone's career, "'I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' - Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate.".

Watch the old video of Karan Johar confessing that he wanted to kill Anushka Sharma's career is going viral and is bringing him all the criticism.

Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders. https://t.co/GNPRjiW5ry — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2023

Karan Johar is definitely not in a very good space right now, and the man should learn the lesson the hard way and stop making any such interference in anybody's career. Karan Johar is labelled as the movie mafia king by , who only favours the star kid, and he is a nepo king. While talking about the same video, Karan even mentioned that he apologised to Anushka and felt embarrassed that he could have ruined an exceptional talent. We wonder if Karan Johar should think twice before speaking.