Bollywood was in a poor state in 2022 with every other film not making business at the box office experiencing tremendous failure. However, ’s Pathaan was brought to light in 2023 starting the year with a bang. The action thriller broke various records setting a new milestone and globally earned Rs 1050 crore. The film raised hopes that this year will see some good outputs but it is no different that the previous one. Now filmmaker has taken a dig at the failures of films that release this year and couldn’t make a good business. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri grooved along while Priyanka Chopra performed on stage with Ranveer Singh at NMACC [Watch video]

Some big banner films like Bholaa, Shehzada, Selfiee, and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar were released this year. Unfortunately, all of them failed miserably at the ticket windows. It was expected that , whose Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a blockbuster last year, will maintain the success streak after Pathaan with Shehzada also starring . along with was also hopeful to lift up the box office with Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar after . , who experienced a debacle of back-to-back movies last year, was not surprised by the fall of Selfiee also starring . The latest release is ’s Bholaa and it is also not living up to the expectations. Also Read - After Priyanka Chopra, Shekhar Suman makes SHOCKING claim about politics in Bollywood; says people ganged up against him, calls them 'gangsters'

Bollywood is in bad shape. Again. Seems as if the entire industry is happy giving unrealistic and exorbitant fees to stars who can’t even guarantee an opening. Most money is wasted in vanity and lifestyle of stars. What’s going wrong? @mid_day pic.twitter.com/iRKQK5142F — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 4, 2023

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is upset with the A-listers charging unrealistic fees and can’t even assure a good opening. He took a sly dig at Shehzada, Selfiee, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Bholaa, and films that were released this year but failed to make business. He tweeted, “Bollywood is in bad shape. Again. Seems as if the entire industry is happy giving unrealistic and exorbitant fees to stars who can’t even guarantee an opening. Most money is wasted in vanity and lifestyle of stars. What’s going wrong?” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra hailed by Apurva Asrani for revealing the dirty truth of Bollywood; 'Glad she didn’t end up like Sushant Singh Rajput'

Vivek Agnihotri's last film The Kashmir Files was one among the handful of blockbuster movies from the last year 2022. The movie was not only a blockbuster but became a sensation but a political agenda for the subject line of the hard reality of Kashmir. The director now working on his next film The Vaccine War, which stars and .