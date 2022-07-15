Vivek Agnihotri TARGETS Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan; says, 'As long as these King, Badshah and Sultan remain, Hindi cinema will continue to sink'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri recently took a dig at Bollywood's superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He tweeted saying, 'As long as these King, Badshah and Sultan remain in Bollywood, Hindi cinema will continue to sink'.