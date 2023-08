Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan and Prabhas' new film Salaar are among the most-talked topics currently. There is enough buzz around both the films. Fans are desperately waiting for the trailer of both the films to hit the internet. Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is also going to release in the month of September along with Salaar and Jawan. The Kashmir Files filmmaker has been talking about Bollywood and its films in recent past. Now, he has shared a meme that trolls Jawan and Salaar. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri's most sensational statements against Shah Rukh Khan, KJo and the film industry

Vivek Agnihotri shares a meme on Jawan and Salaar

In the meme shared by Vivek Agnihotri, it is implied that kids are waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan, men are waiting for Prabhas' Salaar and legends are waiting for The Vaccine War. While sharing the meme, he wrote, "I just love Indian memers. " The tweet has gone viral and netizens have given out a drastic reaction. Some wrote about him trying to gain sympathy by promoting his film whilst taking the name of Jawan and Salaar. A comment on it read, "Hahahaha jawan ka naam lekar sympathy chahiye uncle." Another one wrote, "Rightly said. Its a meme. No one takes it seriously. " Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan have totally jumped into defence. Also Read - The Vaccine War teaser: Vivek Agnihotri gets lauded by netizens for always choosing hard hitting subjects as he announces the release date

Check out Vivek Agnihotri's post made on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

Hahahaha jawan ka naam lekar sympathy chahiye uncle — S M Faris (@farismohaab) August 29, 2023

Rightly said. Its a meme. No one takes it seriously. ? — Arsh ??? (@Arshad_rn7) August 30, 2023

When you see memes with Mens in it, you know it’s not correct — Cliffhanger (@cliffy_dude) August 29, 2023

Bina jawan k naam liye ticket nahi bik raha hai????? — mahtab alam (@mahtabp) August 29, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri talks about Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's cinema

Earlier in an interview with DNA, Vivek Agnihotri spoke about the cultural fabric of India being damaged because of the films made by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. He was quoted saying, "After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema, that has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories." However, in a latest AMA session on social media, he also showed his support to Jawan and mentioned that it will be an all-time blockbuster hit. Also Read - OMG 2: Vivek Agnihotri reacts to 'A' rating for Akshay Kumar starrer; says, 'CBFC shouldn't exist'

Trending Now

Here's a video of Vivek Agnihotri sharing his excitement over The Kashmir Files winning National Award