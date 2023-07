Vivek Oberoi has landed in financial fraud. The actor along with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi has lodged a police complaint against three of Vivek’s business partners, alleging that they have defrauded the actor of Rs 1.55 crore. Reportedly, the three accused promised Vivek lucrative profits, which made the actor make an investment in an event and film production company. The alleged fraudsters used the money for their own benefit, wrongfully. Presently, the police have started their investigation into the matter, probing to find further details on the fraud case. Also Read - When Ajay Devgn teased Salman Khan about his ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dating Vivek Oberoi on national television [Watch]

What is the fraud case

Vivek Oberoi's company Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP appointed Deven Bafna, an authorised chartered accountant, to file the police complaint on his behalf. The accused business partners include event organisers and film producers, Nandita Saha, her son Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda, who are members of Anandita Entertainment LLP. Deven Bafna told the police authorities that his client Vivek Oberoi and the other party involved were supposed to launch a firm, to organise events pertaining to film production and business related to films.

Vivek Oberoi’s Oberoi Organics

In a police statement, Deven Bafna said that Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka started Oberoi Organics in 2017. The company specialised in producing, purchasing, and selling organically-made products. However, when their business started to decline, owing to less demand for organic products, the Oberois decided to partner with Sanjay Saha. "They (Oberois) decided to… dissolve that business (Oberoi Organics) and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment," said Deven Bafna, before adding that the two parties agreed upon a deal in July 2020.

Vivek Oberoi transferred ownership rights

According to the police complaint, a few months later, Vivek Oberoi made the decision to transfer his ownership interest to Oberoi Mega Entertainment, a different business he owned. Sanjay Saha and another person that he knew, named Radhika Nanda were made to be in charge of the joint venture's daily operations.

Rs 58 lakh withdrawn from Vivek Oberoi’s account

Vivek Oberoi learned about the mishandling of funds in April 2022. Not only had Radhika Randa withdrawn money from the firm illegally but, “Sanjay Saha had used the company’s money for various personal reasons including paying the life insurance premium for his mother” read the statement. As per the account statements, over Rs 58 lakh were withdrawn, post which Vivek Oberoi confronted his business partners.

Three accused charged

According to a police officer, Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita, and Radhika were taken into custody after receiving a complaint from Vivek Oberoi's representative. They were charged with violating Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.