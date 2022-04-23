Vivek Oberoi OPENS UP about his bitter love life: 'The more girls I dated the more lonely I felt'

There's no secret that had faced a tough time when he was in an infamous relationship with in the past. While they broke up in 2003, Vivek had claimed that he abused and threatened by Aishwarya's ex boyfriend . In a new interview, Vivek said that after his bad experience in a relationship, he reached a point where he only wanted to have casual relations. However, he revealed that the more girls he dated, the more lonely he felt in life. Also Read - Happy birthday, Rani Mukerji: 5 times the Mardaani actress commented on controversial topics

"My experience in love at that point was one where I felt very let down. That made me very cynical and bitter. I just wanted to have flings, I just want to be in a casual story and I went down that path. I explored that path and the more the girls I dated the more lonely I felt," Vivek told Pinkvilla. The actor is married to Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva. They tied the knot in October 2010. They have a son and a daughter together. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor, Upen Patel-Karishma Tanna and more – 7 celeb couples who broke up after getting engaged

In February, Vivek completed his 20 years of journey as an actor in the film industry. Making his debut in 2002 with the film Company, Vivek became a household name. Since then, he tasted success with films such as Saathiya, , Shootout at Lokhandwala, Rakta Charitra. He also went through a rough patch in his acting career in between before making his comeback with the web series Inside Edge in 2017. Also Read - Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more upcoming Bollywood horror movies to watch out for

Vivek has recently wrapped up shooting for upcoming multilingual film Kaduva, which stars . Directed by , Kaduva marks the second collaboration of actors Prithviraj and Vivek, after Lucifer.