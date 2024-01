Animal is the biggest blockbuster of Ranbir Kapoor so far. The actor is now called a superstar and he rightly deserves every bit of it. Along with Ranbir, Animal brought a lot of fame and recognition for many actors, one actor who won hearts with his small but impactful appearance is veteran star Suresh Oberoi. It was a delight for his fans to watch him onscreen. Vivek Oberoi became the biggest cheerleader for his father after Animal. BL had an exclusive chat with Vivek as he gears up for his next web series Indian Police Force, where we quizzed him about cheering for his father Suresh Oberoi. Also Read - Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty starrer rides high on dhamakedaar action and patriotism

Top Entertainment News and TV News are now available on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - When Akshay Kumar teasingly pushed Karisma Kapoor towards Abhishek Bachchan during pre-wedding phase [Watch]

Revealing some interesting facts with BL, Vivek,” I am very thankful for Sandeep Reddy Vanga to give this role to my father. Sandeep asked my father he has to do this role as after Kabir Singh he feels he is his lucky charm. He inisted my father saying, " Aapke liye mai ek chota sa role likhunga, aap please kar lo", My father has created his niche in Bollywood and has worked in more than 400 films, but at the age of 70 he wants to relax and feels he should time spend time with his grand childrens". Also Read - When Vivek Oberoi addressed why Aishwarya Rai didn’t acknowledge him as her 'boyfriend' in public [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Vivek shared his father's reaction after watching Animal," When he saw the success of Animal and the respect that he got from everyone, he felt being wanted and I couldn't be more proud."

Adding further, Vivek said, " Even for the Animal success party I dragged him to attend as it was his big day and I wanted him to enjoy, he was hesitant to come. And talking about Ranbir, oh man he is such a great boy, he is a superstar, he doesn't need to come to us and be so nice, as it was his day. But he came to meet my father, touched his feet, hugged me, and had a chat, he is a sweet boy".

Vivek will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's cop series Indian Police Force and is excited for the same.

Watch the video of Animal success party.