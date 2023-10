Vivek Oberoi has been making headlines for various things such as the FIR filed against his business partner, his honest interview and a lot more. Vivek Oberoi has opened up about the lull phase in his career, his relationships and more. And now, once again, Vivek Oberoi has bared his heart about relationships and his learnings from them. The Saathiya actor especially talks about toxic relationships. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who made ‘DUMB’ statements

Vivek Oberoi says some of us have a hero complex

Vivek Oberoi appeared on Anas Boukhash's podcast recently in which he talked about how he had this hero complex which he couldn't live up to. He further shares that his heartbreak pushed him into the phase where he just had flings. Vivek tells Anas that each serious relationship taught him something. He says it has left him with something. The actor shares that the really bad relationships and the toxic relationships have something to teach as well. Vivek shares it teaches one what to stay away from. He then elaborates on the hero complex, sharing that he developed the complex and became a knight in shining armour for someone without realising the weight of the same.

The handsome actor shares that it could be a nice gesture initially but over time it can be exhausting. The actor says it is not easy to be on a pedestal and live upto expectations that one creates for themselves. After putting themselves in that spot, you give the other person the opportunity to get used to it. Then it becomes difficult to change oneself. Vivek says, "You can't just say, 'we're equals, let's carry the load together, because that's what makes a good, honest relationship'," The actor shares that's what his toxic relationships taught him. After his bitter break-up, like a good Indian boy, he went to his mother for comfort who took him to a cancer special ward in a hospital to give him a fresh perspective on life.

Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan two-time Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan?

Well, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship and Aishwarya Rai-Vivek Oberoi's relationship saga are not unknown to people. Years ago, Salman's brother Sohail Khan talked to the media about the most talked about relationship. He talked about Salman feeling insecure as Aishwarya did not make their relationship public. Moreover, he shared that Aishwarya was in constant touch with Salman and that's what left Vivek upset. Sohail, seemingly hinted at Aishwarya two-timing Salman and Vivek, as per Koimoi.com.