Vivek Oberoi was and is a brilliant talent and a gifted actor, but luck wasn't on his side. But today his fortune has changed; however, old times cannot be reversed. During the peak of his career, Vivek hosted a press conference against Salman Khan and suffered for years as he stopped getting films and was jobless for years. During that time, he had given a hit film Shootout at Lokhandwala, where he became a popular name as Maya Bhai, but that charm didn't work either. Vivek sat home for a year despite the film being a huge hit. " When my personal life got messed up, I couldn't keep my eye on the ball. Even if I gave a hit, work wouldn't follow. 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' became a huge hit, but I sat at home'."

The filmmaker of the same film, , recalls how he was threatened by a few producers for casting Vivek in the said film after his conference. It was said that he would not get any work if he continued to cast Vivek in the film. But Apoorva didn't step back and claimed in his recent interview that he got support from and and was told to continue the film. Apoorva said that Vivek is talented, and no one can take that from him. It was reported that, due to his fight with Salman Khan, Vivek was boycotted by many people in the industry.

Salman Khan called Vivek Oberoi 41 times, and his feud with him destroyed his career. There were many instances when Vivek apologised to the Tiger 3 star but was ignored royally. In one of his interviews, Vivek claimed that he was put in the same position as a late actor like , but he didn't end up like him. Today Vivek is working with 's Indian Police Force, where plays the lead cop in the web series.