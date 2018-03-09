Vividha Kirti from Ishqbaaz to tie the knot with Dubai based choreographer Varun

After Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot on February 22, here comes another news of another star wedding. Vividha Kirti of Ishqbaaz fame is soon getting hitched to Dubai-based choreographer, Varun, who is also Vividha's childhood friend. According to reports, they will be stepping into the wedlock on March 15, 2018. Also Read - Happy birthday, Surbhi Chandna: Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, Mohit Sehgal and others wish the Naagin 5 actress

The actress, who was also part of popular shows like Sony TV's Chhanchan, Colors TV's Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Uttaran, expressed her excitement to a leading entertainment portal about her wedding and said, "I'm extremely excited and happy with the thought that I'm entering a new phase of life. Varun is my childhood friend. We have known each other for long now, but we developed feelings for each other only when we shifted base due to our priorities. He shifted to Dubai, and I shifted to Mumbai. We share a bond of immense love, care and respect and I am lucky to have him as my man." The lovebirds will be having their marriage ceremony at Delhi. Well, we are eagerly looking forward to your wedding Vividha Kirti and Varun. All the best for your D-day!

Vividha has not been so open about her personal life and kept her relationship with Varun under the wraps. Though she often posted pictures with her man-to-be and those pictures show the intense love they share.

