google-preferred

Vo Nahin out now: Main Vaapas Aaunga introduces its most heartfelt melody yet

Nostalgic and intimate, this track feels like talking to someone who is no longer there, yet somehow still everywhere.

WrittenBy
By: Divya Pal | Published: May 15, 2026 7:39 PM IST
bollywoodlife.com top news

There’s something about Imtiaz Ali and the impactful manner in which he puts forth love stories. These tales aren't just personal, but also deeply rooted in the soul of India. His films aren't just films. They leave an indelible impact on the viewers because they carry the warmth of old-world romance. That's not where it ends, his films are high on emotions, honest and genuine love. Popular director is now getting back to the pre-Partition era with Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, along with Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

International Emmy Awards 2025: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and Shalini Passi turn heads on the red carpet

After the tremendous response to the teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga and its songs, Kya Kamaal Hai and Maskara, Imtiaz Ali has unveiled yet another soul stirring track, Vo Nahin. Nostalgic and intimate, this song dives deep into the ache of memory, longing, and the quiet emotions we continue to carry long after people leave. It almost comes across as a track where you talk to someone who is no longer there, yet somehow still everywhere. It carries the loneliness of separation, but also the stubborn tenderness of hope. And this is where love refuses to let go despite distance, silence, and loss.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Imtiaz Ali LAUDS Aaishvary Thackeray-Vedika Pinto starrer Nishaanchi, praises Anurag Kashyap: 'Wait for...'

Penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by the maestro A. R. Rahman, Vo Nahin has been sung by Adithya RK, Armaan Khan and Sameer Khan. Talking about the song Imtiaz Ali says, “What have you left behind? Vo Nahin is a tribute to the most tender part of yourself and the passionate struggle to never lose it.”

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Sardaar Ji row: Imtiaz Ali defends Diljit Dosanjh over Hania Aamir controversy: ‘No one asked him…’

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz’s world of love and longing. Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film will release in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music on TIPS.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

Tags:

Up Next

bollywoodlife.com top news

Next Story

What's the SECRET behind Alia Bhatt's glass glow? Try her 4 ingredient gut friendly skin snack