Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's film opens on LOW note, earns only Rs...

Mohanlal plays the main character in Vrusshabha. Ragini Dwivedi, Neha Saxena, Ramachandra Raju, Mohammad Ajum Ali, and Nayan Sarika are present in the movie. Nanda Kishore is the director.

Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 1: Vrusshabha, Mohanlal's next epic action movie, has had a very poor start at the box office. The movie made just Rs 61 lakhs in India on its first day. The Sacnilk website states that the entire amount collected globally on the first day was around Rs 70 lakhs. Although the figures were still low, the Malayalam version outperformed the other versions. On the first day, the Malayalam net collection was Rs 46 lakhs.

The Telugu version brought about 13 lakhs of rupees. The Hindi version barely made Rs 2 lakhs and attracted very few visitors. Overall, on its first day of release, the movie was unable to get viewers to theatres in any language.

TRENDING NOW

Vrusshabha cast

Mohanlal plays the main character in Vrusshabha. Ragini Dwivedi, Neha Saxena, Ramachandra Raju, Mohammad Ajum Ali, and Nayan Sarika are present in the movie. Nanda Kishore is the director. Antony Samson is in charge of the cinematography. Sam C.S. wrote the soundtrack. Although the movie was marketed as a major action drama, the reception did not live up to the hype.

Vrusshabha Twitter reactions

Strong responses were seen on Twitter shortly after the initial shows. While many viewers were deeply offended, several applauded Mohanlal's portrayal. One user wrote, “#Vrusshabha: Worse than Barroz! ABSOLUTE CRAP!.” Another comment said, “#Vrusshabha It’s high time @Mohanlal to stop committing such crap OL films.” One more harsh tweet read, “A worst director can provide worst performance to a good actor..” A viewer from the US shared, “Watched #Vrusshabha today in US. Only 3 people in the theatre. What a horrendous movie… every scene is cringe. The VFX looks so bad and the BGM is so loud. Worst story and dead screenplay. Worse than Barroz! CRAP! 0.15/5.”

Vrusshabha storyline

Aatma Linga is guarded by the King of Trilinga, Vijayendra Vrusshabha (Mohanlal). The Vrusshbaha King and his army respond when foes assault the realm one day in an attempt to capture the Aatma Linga. He unintentionally murders a child in the process. Vijayendra is cursed by his mother, and this curse haunts him into his next life.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more