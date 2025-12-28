Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 3: Is Mohanlal facing the BIGGEST flop of his career? Action drama earns…

Mohanlal's highly anticipated film Vrusshabh is made with the large budget of approximately Rs 70 crore. However, since its release, the film has failed to attract audiences to theaters.

Mohanlal's highly anticipated film Vrusshabha is performing very poorly at the box office. There were high expectations for the film, given its large budget of approximately Rs 70 crore. However, since its release, the film has failed to attract audiences to theaters. Despite being released during the major Christmas festival, the film's earnings have been extremely disappointing, and signs of its failure are clearly visible after just three days.

Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 3

On the first day, December 25, Vrusshabha earned only Rs 60 lakh in India. According to trade experts, this figure is considered quite weak for a film starring a major star, especially when released on a holiday. After the poor first-day collection, it was anticipated that the film would not perform well in the following days. On the second day, the film's earnings dropped further, managing to collect only Rs 32 lakh.

On the third day, Saturday, the situation did not improve. According to Sacnilk's report, the film collected only Rs 19 lakh on the third day. Thus, the film's total Indian earnings in three days barely crossed Rs 1.11 crore. The film's performance in the overseas market was also very poor, with overseas collections around only Rs 20 lakh. These figures are considered among the weakest opening figures of Mohanlal's career.

Is Vrusshabha set to be the biggest flop of Mohanlal’s career?

If Vrusshabha is compared to Mohanlal's previous blockbuster L2: Empuraan, the difference is even more striking. Empuraan earned approximately Rs 65 crore worldwide on its first day of release. Vrusshabha, on the other hand, has not even come close to that figure in three days. Poor reviews, a weak storyline, and direction are considered major reasons for the film's failure. It is expected that many theaters may remove the film and replace it with other movies in the coming days.

All about Vrusshabha

Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha features Mohanlal in a double role. In the film, he plays the roles of a medieval king and a modern businessman. The film also features Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, and Neha Saxena in important roles. It was released in Malayalam, as well as in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, but received negative reviews from both audiences and critics in all languages.

