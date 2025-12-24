Vrusshabha Day 1 advance booking numbers look...; Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya expected to surpass Mohanlal's…

The advance booking report of Vrusshabha is quite low in comparison to Nivin Pauly's Sarvam. Here is how much Mohanlal's movie has collected till now.

Vrusshabha advance booking report: This year was a big year for the Malayalam film industry as it witnessed many films, which worked exceptionally well at the box office. From Lokah Chapter 1 to Mohanlal’s two big movies-L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, films which were the highest grossers. Now, Malayalam superstar is all set to wind up the year with his fourth film of 2025, which is Vrusshabha. The movie is releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi. The advance booking of Vrusshabha opened a few days back but the response is lukewarm.

Vrusshabha advance booking report

As per reports, Vrusshabha has collected around Rs 10.86 lakhs from its pre-sales in Kerala by the afternoon of December 24. The film minted Rs 14.60 lakh in languages apart from other languages and around USD 13,340 (Rs 11.95 lakh) from overseas, which takes its total advance booking collection to around Rs 35 lakhs. After this report, it seems the film will have a slow box office opening. The movie will have a box office clash with Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya. The latter has collected nearly Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 75 lakhs from worldwide pre-sales figures. Seeng the current ratio, Sarvam Maya is doing better than Vrusshabha.

About Vrusshabha

As per the official premise by IMDb, the film is about a wealthy diamond magnate who faces a reckoning when his son's journey to their ancestral village awakens memories of a violent past that refuses to stay buried. Vrusshabha stars Shanaya Kapoor, Mohanlal, Roshan Meka, Simran, Zahrah S Khan, Ramachandra Raju and Ragini Dwivedi in key roles. The film has been directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Vishal Gurnani, and C K Padma Kumar. It was released in theatres on December 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Raj B Shetty’s 45 is also releasing on Christmas this year. This means three films like Vrusshabha, Sarvam Maya and 45 will have a box office clash. These three films will have a clash with Avatar: Fire And Ash, which was released on December 19. The movie grossed Rs 5.1 crore in Kerala only and is likely to be the biggest clash for all the new releases. In just 5 days of release, Avatar Fire and Ash had an earning of Rs 85.5 crore. As per Sacnik, the English version of the film earned Rs 37.5 crore, the Hindi version earned Rs 26.8 crore.

