Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen's vacation picture from the Andamans has the Dil Chahta Hai vibe

Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen's friendship is something that is adorable to say the least. They have been friends since decades. Filmmaker Tanujj Garg has shared a picture of them on a boat in the Andamans. We can see Asha Parekh in a red top and black pants, while Helen is wearing a mustard coloured skirt with a white top. Waheeda Rehman is in dark denims and light blue top. Surely, these women know how to live life. Tanujj Garg tweeted, "If "Dil Chahta Hai" were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Making the most of their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a smile on my face."

Fans will remember that the three ladies came on Dance Deewane 3. There, Waheeda Rehman revealed that they love to vacation together. She narrated an incident where Helen got lost when they were shopping at a mall in Turkey. It seems they had asked her to wait at one spot but could not find it. Later on, they found that she was seated on the steps outside the mall.

Asha Parekh is a single woman and credits her friends for her well-being. She told a magazine, "My friends are why I've managed to hold on to my sanity and fight bouts of depression. Shammiji (Nargis Rabadi) was always with me before she passed away last year." The lady has said that she has a very independent streak to be married, and that travelling is a passion.