Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman has given so many brilliant performances on the big screen. She still makes millions of hearts beat faster with her beauty. The 85 years old actress received the best gift of her life today. Yes, the actress has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2021 by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Directorate of Film Festivals. This award is as a recognition for her exceptional contribution to Indian Cinema.

Waheeda Rehmaan has been an important part of the entertainment industry since 1955. I&B Minister Anurag Thakur announced Waheeda Rehmaan's selection for the award on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari … Her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society." This is truly a big story in Entertainment news.

Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives the award

Waheeda Rehman was evidently feeling overwhelmed with all the love and respect coming her way. She received a standing ovation and a thunderous round of applause as she went up on the stage to receive the honour at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, 2023.

In a pre-recorded video which was played at the ceremony, Waheeda Rehman, who has enchanted us for decades, looked back at her journey in films.

Waheeda Rehmaan expresses gratitude

Talking about the one thing that really worked in her favour even in such a competitive industry, Rehman said, "I worked with my heart. I always listened to what my heart said." She said that this one mantra ensured to keep her in good stead and brought the best of work her way.

A look at the winners of the 69th National film awards

Waheeda Rehman also expressed gratitude for being able to work the best actors, directors, lyricist, music directors and other artist who made it easy for her to give her best in front of the cameras. The veteran actress received the award from the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu during the 69th National awards ceremony.