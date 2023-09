ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is happening soon and we are all waiting for it. For the world cup, Pakistan cricket team arrived in it. They have arrived in India after seven years. They will now be participating in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Earlier, after the 26/11 terror attacks, India had banned Pakistani cricketers in IPL and they were not allowed to enter India. But the ban was lifted and the team had played T20 world cup in India in 2016. Later, after the Pulwama attacks they were banned again. Also Read - Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed: Meet Pakistani actors in Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Even Pakistani artists were banned in India after the Pulwana attacks. None of them were allowed in India after those attacks. However, after seven long years, the gates have opened for the Pakistan cricket team. As the gates opened for Pakistan cricket team, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees director, Rahul Dholakia has a valid question to ask. Also Read - Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Sanam Saeed to reunite for Netflix's first Pakistan themed series

He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to ask if he can invite Pakistani actors to India for work. He wrote, “Now that #Pakistani cricketers are officially here, can we also invite Pakistani actors to act in our films? Or Musicians to perform?” Also Read - Pakistani actress Mahira Khan to marry Salim Karim; here's all you need to know about the Raees actress' life, controversies

Take a look at Rahul Dholakia’s tweet here:

Now that #Pakistani cricketers are officially here, can we also invite Pakistani actors to act in our films ? Or Musicians to perform? — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) September 28, 2023

For the unversed, Rahul Dholakia’s Raees was the Bollywood debut film for Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. She played the lead actress in the film but was not allowed to promote the film. This happened due to the ban that was imposed on Pakistani artists after the attacks in India.

Apart from Mahira, many Pakistani actors have been a part of the entertainment industry. Ali Zafar worked in films like Dear Zindagi and London Paris New York and others. Fawad Khan stills enjoys a massive fan following in India.

He was seen in Bollywood movies like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Well, it will be interesting to see if this question by Rahul Dholakia gets an answer or not.