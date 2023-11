Vicky Kaushal is all set for his next release, Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur is the story of a real-life army man who gave everything to serve the nation. Vicky left his fans astounded with the trailer for Sam Bahadur. But the buzz around the film is not up to expectations, and Vicky is doing his level best to bring the audience to the theatres. And during his chat on Instagram, he answered several questions asked by fans, some of whom insisted on following him on Instagram. to which he asked the follower to book the Sam Bahadur tickets and share the screenshot, and only then would he follow his fans back. Isn't it damn easy? Vicky Kaushal is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, and Sam Bahadur is a critical film for which he desperately needs a box office hit, especially after the failure of his last release, The Great Indian Family. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal vs Sam Bahadur: Ranbir Kapoor defeats Vicky Kaushal before the big box office clash



Vicky Kaushal revealed how he celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Katrina Kaif in Ooty as she was shooting for Sam Bahadur.

One of the fans mentioned to Vicky about meeting him in Ooty, where he happened to meet him, and asked what's special about Ooty to the actor. He mentioned that he loves her place, and it has become special since he celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Katrina. "Beautiful tea gardens and also me and Katrina celebrated our first wedding anniversary in Ooty when I was there for Sam Bahudur shoot having roadside maggie and bhutta over looking the lovely tea gardens. Simple joys of life!"

Sam Bahadur vs. Animal

Sam Bahadur will be clashing at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and going with the advance booking, Animal has managed to beat Sam Bahadur by a huge margin. Animal is predicted to have a bumper opening with 30 crore, and we wonder if Vicky will manage to survive the storm at the box office.