Want to rent out Salman Khan's home? Here's the crazy money you need to PAY per month

who is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood owns a number of properties in Mumbai. And now as per the latest buzz, the actor has reportedly given one of his properties on rent. The superstar who owns out the apartment ay Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West has reportedly rented it for 95000 per month. The rented out apartment is located on the 14th floor with he unit spread of around 759 square feet. As per reports in Money Control, documents accessed by Zapkey.com show the agreement for the actor's apartment was registered on December 6. " The tenure of the agreement is 33 months, documents showed".

Reportedly the rentee has paid a deposit of around 2.85 lakh with the agreement mentioning a 5% escalation clause in it.

Salman Khan who himself stays in the galaxy Apartment in Bandra seeing facing Bandstand owns a few more properties in the same locality. He also has rented outa duplex apartment in Bandra for a price of rupees 8. 25 lakh per month under Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited reportedly. The duplex is situated on the 17th and 18th floors of Maqba Heights, is owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique as per documents. Reportedly the superstar has renewed the agreement of the same property earlier this year.

Despite owning so many properties in Bandra, Mumbai, Salman lives in a one bhk apartment and still wants to live in there for his life. in one of his interviews had revealed, " “You must've seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he's lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man... itna success hai huge success... Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful star is a middle-class person).”