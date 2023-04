War 2 is one of the most discussed movies of late. As we know, Ayan Mukerji is going to direct the movie. War 2 will have Hrithik Roshan as super agent, Kabir and Telugu star Jr NTR is being roped in as the villain. The makers are yet to make a final official announcement for War 2. It seems Ayan Mukerji after Aditya Chopra loved his work in Brahmastra. The filmmaker is also set for huge financial rewards with War 2. He is all set to become the second highest paid director of the YRF stable as per Bollywood Hungama. It seems YRF is ready to shell out Rs 32 crores for the young filmmaker.

AYAN MUKERJI ALL EXCITED FOR THE COLLAB

With Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji has proved himself and silenced his naysayers. The filmmaker who gave memorable rom-coms showed the world that he could make a big budget film like none other. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Aditya Chopra made up his mind on Ayan Mukerji after seeing Brahmastra. It seems he was more than happy to enter the YRF Spy Universe. The source told the portal, "Ayan is in fact excited to be groomed by the best in business." YRF's line up of filmmakers includes the likes of Ali Abbas Zafar, Maneesh Sharma and Siddharth Anand.

AYAN MUKERJI'S HUGE FEE WAR 2

Ayan Mukerji will be making War 2 with some of the best technicians from the West. The source said that he is being paid a gigantic fee. It seems he has signed the contract for War 2 for Rs 32 crores as his fee. Ayan Mukerji will be starting his pre-production this month. They are planning to release it in 2025. The source said, "Ayan intends to take War 2 on floors by November and call it a wrap in a year's time."

YRF SPYVERSE

The YRF Spyverse is the hottest property of Bollywood. Aditya Chopra is planning to start Tiger Vs Pathaan in 2024. The movie is also slated for 2025 release. The maker is now looking forward to the release of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is a November release. Then, we have Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The movie sees the superstar doing a lot of aerial fights.