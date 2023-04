Yash Raj Films and its Spy Verse is dominating news today. The headlines are that Ayan Mukerji is going to direct War 2 while Siddharth Anand might step in as a director for Pathaan Vs Tiger. Ayan Mukerji has proved himself as a talented filmmaker on many occasions. Whether it is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Brahmastra, he has made big budget blockbusters. Fans have been amazed by his technical finesse in Brahmastra which brought never seen before visuals on screen for a Bollywood film. The news has created a lot of excitement in fans of Hrithik Roshan and the War franchise. Also Read - Ayan Mukerji drops the release dates of Brahmastra 2 and 3, here's how old Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will be at the time

In the mean time, Kamaal R Khan has made some shocking claims. He has said that it is Rani Mukerji who has influenced Aditya Chopra to get Ayan Mukerji on board for War. He has said that he is her cousin and she is behind this move. Siddharth Anand is directing Fighter that has Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead. It seems he will be back for the much talked about Tiger Vs Pathaan movie that will start from 2024.

According to my sources, Siddharth Anand refused to direct film #Waar2 because script is not having anything new. Therefore, Aditya Chopra is forced to hire another director to Direct waar2! And Any Khan actor will never do guest appearance in the film of Hrithik. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 4, 2023

Breaking News:- Rani Mukherjee forced Aditya Chopra to sign Ayan Mukherjee to save his career when no actor is ready to do his film. Ayan is cousin of Rani. Now #YRF is having 80% staff from Bangal, So you can say that it’s a full time Bangali production house, not Punjabi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 4, 2023

Today Rani Mukherjee, her brother and her cousins are running #YRF and #UdayChopra is sitting at home. Life main Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 4, 2023

Ayan Mukerji has made an important announcement about Brahmastra. He has said that Brahmastra 2 will come in 2026 with the final film in 2027. This means a long wait for all the viewers. He said that he has read all the criticism about the writing of the movie. Ayan Mukerji has said that the team is in the process of scripting. He has said that he does not want to many any compromise in the story and screenplay.