Right now, Tiger 3 might be the most anticipated the most awaited spy thriller series. But it has weaved a spy-verse with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. And Jr NTR will be joining Hrithik in the sequel to War franchise. The filming is yet to begin for War 2 and today we bring to you the updates on the same.

Here's when Jr NTR will begin filming Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

As per the latest report, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his South language movie, Devara. And he will be in Goa for the shoot of Devara with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are also a part of the cast. The plan for now is to wrap up Devara by the end of the year. Hindustan Times report claims a source informs that the South Indian actor has not allocated dates per se to the spy thriller starring Hrithik Roshan. However, Jr NTR is expected to wrap up his part before April next year.

A-list actresses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to join the cast?

The actor had dedicated his dates to Prashanth Neel directed movie long back. It was his next after the astounding success of RRR. The movie was earlier titled NTR31. The report also claims that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have been approached for the female characters. recently, there were reports about Alia being cast as the lead in the female-led spy thriller movie under YRF. And hence, she might make a cameo. It could be just like Tiger 3 or Pathaan which will have/had a cameo of other film characters.

Trending Now

Watch this video here:

Jr NTR to skip body doubles for War 2?

Jr NTR is an extremely hard-working individual. He is going to follow the same route as RRR for War 2 in terms of shooting. Jr NTR will himself shoot all of his action sequences and without anybody double. Jr NTR performing his own action sequences in RRR was widely appreciated. So, fans can expect a lot of action from Jr NTR in War 2 too. Talking about Jr NTR's role in War 2, the South superstar is playing the lead antagonist in his Bollywood debut.

Are you excited?