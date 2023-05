Jr NTR is one name that is now known to all. He is among the biggest stars from the South and thanks to the stupendous success of RRR, he is now known globally. He is among the most sought-after actor and director's favourite currently. He has quite a few films in the pipeline and it seems his Bollywood debut just got confirmed thanks to Hrithik Roshan. Jr NTR celebrates his birthday today and the Vikram Vedha star took to his Twitter handle to wish the RRR star. His tweet also had a MAJOR hint about their upcoming project. Also Read - Raveena Tandon-Akshay Kumar and more Top 10 jodis who are friends despite an ugly breakup with their exes

In his tweet, Hrithik Roshan first wished Jr NTR and then wrote, 'Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi.' Soon Jr NTR replied to him and also mentioned meeting at 'yuddhabhumi'. He wrote that he wants Hrithik Roshan to be well rested before they meet on the war field. He wrote, "You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi." Well, with this, fans have got all excited and are speculating that Jr NTR is making his Bollywood debut with War 2. For the past few days, rumours have been rife that Jr NTR is going to play a crucial role in the sequel of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer. Fans are super excited for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's upcoming project as they simply cannot wait to see two super performers together. Many also want to see them dancing together. While Hrithik Roshan is the god of dancing, we all know how wonderfully Jr NTR performed in the song Naatu Naatu.

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace …until we meet ? Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama ?? — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

I’m going to soak in the day today… You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi ??✊ see you soon! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2023

Are you excited to see these two together? We definitely are. Bring it on!