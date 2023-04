There can’t be better news to start the day with. RRR actor Jr. NTR will face off against Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Yes, you read that right, the Telugu superstar will be a part of the spy universe featuring in a highly anticipated upcoming sequel. Reportedly, Siddharth Anand who directed the first chapter will not direct the sequel and to take up the responsibilities the makers have brought Ayan Mukerji on board. Read on to know the big changes made to the spy thriller.

The film is touted to be a true blue pan-India project with the union of Telugu superstar Jr. NTR and Bollywood’s Greek god Hrithik Roshan. He is said to replace Tiger Shroff in the action thriller and will lock horns with Hrithik. The movie will be an “action spectacle” with a “battle of wits and the fierce showdown” between the two leading superstars.

A trade source said, “NTR Jr. is locking horns with in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true blue pan-India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The movie by enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

According to reports, Tiger Shroff who played the lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in War will be replaced by Jr. NTR in the second chapter directed by fame Ajay Mukerji. In the high-octane action flick Jr. NTR is reported to play the antagonist. The film is a part of YRF’s ambitious spy universe that started with ’s Pathaan. War was released in 2019 starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, directed by Sidharth Anand who later directed YRF’s another film Pathaan. After creating his own fantasy universe of astraverse with the Brahmastra trilogy is now footing in a spy universe with Yash Raj Films.