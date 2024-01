Hrithik Roshan is on his way to deliver a huge hit, Fighter, with War director Siddharth Anand. The new movie stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and more celebs. Fighter entered Rs 100 crore club within four days of its release. It has already surpassed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. And Hrithik is ready to move on to his next, War 2. That's right, filming of War 2 begins sooner than you think.

Here's when War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR goes on floors

It's not even a week of Fighter's release and Hrithik Roshan is ready to commence working on his next actioner. He has War 2 in the pipeline and it goes on floors in the second week of February. Yes, you read that right. A report in Etimes states that Hrithik is in War 2 mode now. In fact, he has already started prepping for War 2. The first schedule of War 2 will happen in Mumbai only.

The portal quotes a source saying that Ayan Mukerji captured the overseas location plates about two months ago. Right now, a set is being built in the maximum city in preparation for Hrithik's first shooting schedule. It is not known when Jr NTR will join Hrithik. However, earlier reports claimed that Jr NTR might begin shooting for War 2 by January. That doesn't seem to be the case. The actor, as per reports, has NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel after War 2. It has been said that Jr NTR might wanna wrap up War 2 by April to facilitate dates for NTR 31.

Fighter star Hrithik Roshan opens up on War 2

Recently, Hrithik Roshan opened up on the evolution of Kabir, his character in War. He revealed that Kabir has left a mark indeed and that it is going to be fun shooting for Kabir this time around since the makers have planned to show him in a different light. The actor reportedly hinted at exploring the darker side of Kabir. Hrithik also talked about beginning shoot of War 2. Without giving away much, Hrithik revealed that he might begin shooting for War 2 a bit too soon. He talked about not even getting a breather between Fighter and War 2.