WAR 2 is one of the biggest Pan-India films announced by YRF Films. Hrithik Roshan is back as the macho charismatic and fearless spy Kabir. This time, the antagonist is supposed to be Jr NTR. The makers have plans to mount it as one of the biggest pan-India movies of India. As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the shoot for WAR 2 will start from March 7, 2024. It seems the introduction scene of Hrithik Roshan will be shot in Japan. The scene will be filmed in the iconic Shaolin Monastery, which is also known as Shaolin Temple. We have seen many Shaolin monk films in Hollywood.

Jr NTR to have interesting role in WAR 2 and YRF spy films

WAR 2 is going to be shot in many nations of the world. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra has big plans for Jr NTR in the spy universe. The South Indian superstar is going to be an Indian agent in the films. Jr NTR will have spin-offs and cameos in the upcoming movies of the YRF Spy Universe. There is a spy film with Alia Bhatt, Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. A source told Pinkvilla, "The idea is to make it the first true-blue Pan India Universe of Indian Cinema wherein talents from across the industries come together to make an Indian Film."

WAR 2 shoot to begin from this date

As per the Dainik Jagran report, the shoot of WAR 2 will start from March 7, 2024. Hrithik Roshan will be headed to Japan for the same. In October 2023, Ayan Mukerji shot some action scenes in Europe. Kiara Advani is the heroine of WAR 2. They are aiming to release it in 2025. In 2019, WAR made Rs 500 crores at the global box office. Fans had loved the chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the film.