WAR 2 is a film that the whole of Bollywood has its eyes on. The film will bring together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for the first time on the big screen. The two superstars will have an epic face-off. In Tiger 3, we saw a small cameo of Hrithik Roshan, which excited fans even more. Some days back, pics of Ayan Mukerji from Spain went viral on social media. It seems he filmed a chase sequence in October 2023. Even the second schedule will be shot in a similar manner in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Now, reports are coming that Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR will start work on the movie from February 2024.

Jr. NTR busy with Koratala Siva's Devara

As per a report in Mid-Day, Jr NTR is right now busy with Devara. The movie is a big budget gangster epic about the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. It seems it will come out in two parts. Once, he finishes this schedule of Devara he will start his work on WAR 2. The source was quoted as saying, "Aditya Chopra and Ayan have planned a massive action entry shot for him in the film. Shooting for the portions involving Hrithik and him will commence in February in Mumbai over a month-long schedule." It seems the dramatic scenes will be shot first, and the high octane action ones later.

Aditya Chopra brings Ayan Mukerji on board

WAR was directed by Siddharth Anand and opened to a box office collection of Rs 50 crore plus on day one in 2019. This time, Aditya Chopra has got Ayan Mukerji on board. It seems the filmmaker was impressed with Brahmastra and felt that he could handle such a big project. Hrithik Roshan said he was very excited at the thought of working with Jr NTR in the film. Current Bollywood favourite Kiara Advani is the leading lady.