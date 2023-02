Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is ruling hearts. And all eyes are set on Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. And Hrithik Roshan will be seen in War 2. Hrithik and Tiger Shroff delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019, War. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie's sequel is one of the most anticipated ones. As if reports are to be believed, it is going to be one helluva movie with a crossover of all the spy universe films. Yep, you read that right. Kabir will meet Pathaan and Tiger, it seems.

War 2 to have a Pathaan-Tiger crossover?

Ever since YRF released Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, fans have been eagerly awaiting Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan. all three movies have been making news in the Entertainment News section for various reasons. And the latest report suggests that War 2 will have a crossover of Pathaan and the Tiger franchise. A report in Koimoi.com quotes a portal saying that the scripting of War 2 is done by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan already. And if everything goes well, the movie might begin production by 2023 end.

The source has informed an entertainment portal that War starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff was the third film from the spy universe after the two Salman Khan films on Tiger. However, these three films had no link with each other whatsoever. But SRK's Pathaan has a link with both War and Tiger.

Check out Pathaan's superb BO collection here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Major Spyverse haul in store for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan

Well, right now, all eyes are on Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. It is said that Shah Rukh Khan will make an extended cameo as Pathaan in the movie. And after Tiger 3, Hrithik Roshan starrer war 2 will be out which will have a massive crossover of all the films from YRF's spyverse. The source adds that the sequel is planned in such a way that it will have a connection with the other spies and the films. It remains to be seen whether Kabir will have a connection with John Abraham aka Jim from Pathaan.

What do you have to say about this amazing development? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.