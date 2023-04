RRR star Jr. NTR joins YRF Universe: Spy Universe along with Hrithik Roshan, and the fans are going bonkers as they cannot contain their excitement to witness this deadly combination on the big screen. War 2 just got bigger and better with Jr. NTR coming on board, and the film will be helmed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced this big news, and ever since then, the film has been trending on Twitter for all the right reasons. And now BollywoodLife has learned that RRR star Jr. NTR will be paid a whopping amount of rupees 20 to 30 crore for his stint in this spy universe, and Jr. NTR will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. Jr. NTR will soon begin the prep for the film, and the man will turn into a beast for this one. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding rumours: Check education and family details of the actress and politician

's spy universe is getting bigger and better, and with Jr. NTR and Hrithik coming together, it only shows that there is no stopping his dream. Aditya is very sure that this is going to be a blockbuster, and by getting Jr. NTR, he has only made space for a larger audience, and the thin line between Bollywood and south Indian films and actors is fading away. War was one of the most successful movies of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and fans will definitely miss Sidharth Anand's touch as the original film was helmed by him. But Ayan Mukerji has always surprised his audience and viewers with his direction, and it will be interesting to see what he brings to War 2.

Jr. NTR too is elated to be a part of this big Bollywood franchise and is waiting to get in on the action. Jr. NTR will reportedly play the baddie and will lock horns with the Greek God of Bollywood, and this is going to be one visual treat. Hrithik Roshan will soon wrap Fighter along with , while Jr. NTR is working on his next film, NTR 30; that also marks Jahnvi Kapoor's South debut.