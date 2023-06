's WAR 2 is one of the hottest properties of Bollywood. We know that and Jr NTR have been roped in for the movie. The producer has brought on board after watching Part One Shiva. The film has been allotted a huge budget, and Ayan Mukerji is taking home fees above Rs 30 crores. The big news is that is reported to be entering WAR 2. The first film had but her character got killed.

KIARA ADVANI IN WAR 2

A source told Pinkvilla that Kiara Advani fit the bill to a T as far as the YRF Spy Universe and WAR 2 is concerned. The line up from that franchise includes all-time blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, , and Pathaan. The excitement around all these films, and upcoming ones like Fighter, Tiger 3 and Tiger Vs Pathaan is unprecedented. Kiara Advani is one of the most sought after actresses in India right now. She has been part of hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo when the industry was recovering from the pandemic. The source was quoted as saying, "It’s the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that."

BRAND EQUITY OF WAR 2

WAR 2 is one of the films with the hottest casts. Hrithik Roshan said on the IIFA 2023 red carpet that he is too excited to work with Jr NTR who is on a high after success of RRR. Ayan Mukerji is also on a high after delivering a hit like Brahmastra Part One Shiva which was a truly tough movie to make. The source further said, "Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and how Ayan and Adi presents her in War 2."

It is obvious that all the ladies of the spy universe have their own fandom. is adored as Zoya from the Tiger series while people now want more of as Rubaai in Pathaan. Even Vaani Kapoor left a mark in War with her glam quotient and sparking performance.

Kiara Advani has Satyaprem Ki Katha coming up in June 29. It will reunite her with . It is a romance with element of family drama.