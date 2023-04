War 2 is currently one of the hot buzzing films of the year. The film will see Hrithik Roshan returning to the silver screens in the action hero avatar. A couple of days ago, it was reported that Jr NTR of RRR fame has bagged the lead role alongside Hrithik in the sequel of War. And now, fresh reports have surfaced stating that two major South Indian actors and Pan-India stars were approached before Jr NTR for War 2. Yes, you read that right.

War 2 has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for a while now. The first film War was a huge hit and it starrer Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. As per reports, Jr NTR is a part of the movie. But before the actor was finalised, it is said that and even were approached with the role in War 2. Yes, you read that right. A report in Koimoi says that at first, the makers planned to cast the fame actor Prabhas in War 2. But the actor turned it down.

And thereafter, they approached the Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda to play the lead role alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2. However, for some reason, Vijay also refused the movie and the role. And then, the makers finally approached Jr NTR who readily accepted the offer to star in War 2.

War 2 more details

If reports are anything to go by, War 2 will be directed by known for . And thereafter reports surfaced stating that might be seen in the movie as well. Names such as and Sharvari Wagh have also come to the fore as possible contenders for lead roles in War 2. However, there is no confirmation whatsoever about the casting.

Meanwhile, currently, Hrithik Roshan is reportedly busy with -directed and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. Prabhas, on the other hand, has Adipurush and Salaar in the pipeline. Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, he has Kushi with . Jr NTR has started shooting for NTR 30 which also stars in the lead. We would have to wait for an official announcement for the cast of War 2.