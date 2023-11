Get ready for the sixth spy film from YRF universe and its War 2 which is all set to release in August 2025. And fans are enthralled ever since the release date of the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has been dropped. The reports claim that the makers have blocked the Independence holiday release and are gearing up for this smashing hit. Trade Expert, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the release date and mentioned, "YRF ANNOUNCES ‘WAR 2’ RELEASE DATE: INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND 2025… The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse - #War2 - now has a release date… Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]… #AyanMukerji directs the film that’s produced by #YRF."

#BreakingNews… YRF ANNOUNCES ‘WAR 2’ RELEASE DATE: INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND 2025… The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse - #War2 - now has a release date… Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]… #AyanMukerji directs the film that’s produced by #YRF. pic.twitter.com/dHQ6BHQ9Es — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2023

Jr NTR was supposed to start shooting for War 2 in January next year. But now reports claim there is a slight delay in his south film Devera 1, which was supposed to finish by December. But it is said that now the shoot has been postponed until January, and hence NTR can only start shooting in early February that is after Sankranti. Jr NTR himself had confirmed shooting the film next year when Hrithik Roshan wished the RRR actor on his Z account, and he replied," Thank you, sir, for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak up the day today... You should start counting down the days too. I hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits, because I want you well rested at the Yuddhabhoomi. See you soon!".

Jr NTR will be seen as a super villain in War 2, and the film is helmed by Brahmastra director. Ayan Mukerji. The glimpse of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 left the fans go gaga and indeed they cannot wait for August 2025.