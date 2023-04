Yash Raj Films spy universe is the new obsession in Bollywood right now. Audiences are keen to know every update of the universe that created a spark after Pathaan and Tiger vs Pathaan announcement. Recently War 2 made headlines for Jr. NTR getting on board and Sharvari Wagh playing the female lead. Amid the reports of Sharvari joining the spy universe, she left fans in splits with her intense training. With Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR teaming up for the high-octane action film War 2 is going to be an extravaganza.

Recently, it was reported that the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress has been roped in for War 2. However, there is no official confirmation about it. On Tuesday Sharvari Wagh took to her official Instagram handle to share her workout video. She is seen practicing backflips under the supervision of her trainer. The actress sported a pink top and pink lower for the training. Sharing the video on social media, she captioned the post “Getting closer, one flip at a time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari ? (@sharvari)

As soon as she uploaded the clip on Instagram netizens wondered if she is training for War 2. After a lot of speculation on which actress will join and Jr. NTR for the sequel of the action thriller reports suggested that Sharvari Wagh may get on board. A day after the news broke, she shared an intense training video, and fans questioned if it is for the spy universe. In the comment section one wrote, “War 2 right?” Another wrote “ universe with fire and heart emojis. A fan page commented “Incridible” and a user commented “RAW Agent banne ki Tayyaari in YRF Spy Universe.”

Seeing the video we guess if Sharvari Wagh is preparing for 's directorial War 2. She made her Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army. She got recognition with Bunty Aur Babli 2 wherein she was paired with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Before acting in movies she worked as an assistant director. She has assisted and .